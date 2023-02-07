Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Defense attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set. In a motion filed Tuesday in Santa Fe-based district court, Baldwin’s legal team argued Andrea Reeb’s position as a state lawmaker prohibits her under state law from holding any authority in a judicial capacity. Reeb, a Republican, was elected to the state House of Representatives in November. Prosecutors dismissed the motion as Baldwin’s attorneys creating a distraction. Baldwin and the film-set weapons supervisor have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

