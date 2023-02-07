Skip to Content
Conservative groups look beyond Trump for 2024 GOP nominee

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two major conservative groups have signaled they are open to supporting someone other than Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House. Club for Growth President David McIntosh says his group has invited a half dozen potential Republican presidential candidates to its donor summit in Florida next month. The list includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence — but not Trump. It follows a memo released over the weekend by the conservative advocacy group Americans For Prosperity that says the group is prepared to support someone other than Trump in the GOP primary.

