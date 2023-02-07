Germany appoints central bank IT chief to head cybersecurity

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has announced that it is appointing the European Central Bank’s head of IT systems to lead Germany’s national cybersecurity agency. . Germany’s interior minister said Tuesday that Claudia Plattner “brings the experience and expertise with her that we need for cybersecurity in these particularly challenging times.” She will take charge of the BSI agency on July 1, becoming the first woman in the role. The cybersecurity agency’s previous chief was removed in October following reports of possible problematic ties to Russia. Arne Schoenbohm defended himself against the allegations. He has taken a new job as the head of another body overseen by the Interior Ministry, the Federal Academy of Public Administration.

