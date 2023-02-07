GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congressman George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The embattled new lawmaker has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his education, work experience and life story. His presence at the center aisle for Tuesday night’s speech was met with a stern rebuke from a fellow Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. The GOP’s presidential nominee in 2012 told Santos, “You don’t belong here.” Other words were exchanged, and Santos later retorted with a tweet that Romney “will NEVER be PRESIDENT!”

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.