Leipzig defender Willi Orbán readies for stem-cell donation

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig defender Willi Orbán could miss a key game in his team’s Bundesliga title challenge because he is taking time out to make a potentially life-saving donation of stem cells to a cancer patient. Leipzig says the Hungary international has been on the German donor registry since 2017 and was recently identified as a match for a patient with blood cancer. He will donate cells Wednesday. Orbán says he wanted to donate as soon as possible because he had the chance to save a life and that soccer “is of secondary importance.”

