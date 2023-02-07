LGBTQ groups demand Japan adopt equal rights law by G-7

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese LGBTQ people and rights groups have condemned a recent discriminatory remark by a senior aide of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, demanding his government enact laws to ban discrimination against sexual minorities, legalize same-sex marriage and guarantee equal rights before Japan hosts a Group of Seven summit in May. Their comments at a news conference followed remarks last week by Kishida aide Masayoshi Arai, who was fired after telling reporters he wouldn’t want to live next to LGBTQ people and that citizens would flee Japan if same-sex marriage was allowed. Support for sexual diversity has grown slowly and Japan lacks legal protections for sexual minorities.

