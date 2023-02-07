Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz has signed a bill requiring Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. He told reporters Tuesday that he’s confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week renewed his threat to sue his neighboring state over the requirements. Walz countered that Minnesota is not staking its future on carbon. He says it would be more productive for North Dakota to join Minnesota and the rest of the country in moving toward carbon-free power instead.

