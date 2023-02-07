Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his convictions and sentences vacated. Anthony Sanchez alleges in a court filing last week that his late father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer. Attorneys for 44-year-old Anthony Sanchez are asking the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing. The slaying of Juli Busken in 1996 went unsolved for years until DNA linked Anthony Sanchez to the crime. Former Cleveland County District Attorney Tim Kuykendall says there was other evidence implicating Anthony Sanchez and that he remains convinced of his guilt.

