Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and a takeout dinner. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment Tuesday. The judge did not set monetary bail. While the prosecution said the killings were planned, Clancy’s defense attorney said his client was struggling with mental health issues and taking a variety of medications.

