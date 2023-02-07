‘Super bloom’ swarms force California city to say no more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a spring “super bloom” of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year’s deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference Tuesday that the canyon where the poppies grow is off-limits. Poppies are found throughout California in spring and summer, but usually not as extensively as the blankets of gold that in 2019 covered slopes in Walker Canyon. The Riverside County Sheriff warns of zero tolerance for parking at the site. The result could be a citation, a towed vehicle, or even arrest.

