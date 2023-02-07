The Oscar nominee that says a lot just with its title

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no Oscar nominee this year quite like the one from Pamela Ribon. And not just because of a title that’s tough on a spam filter. Her film — “My Year of Dicks — is one of the more hysterical, painful and sweet portraits of adolescent awkwardness. It’s nominated for best animated short film at next month’s Academy Awards. The filmmaker Phil Lord has called the 26-minute movie “one of the best films of the year of any length.” It documents Ribon’s aim as a 15-year-old to lose her virginity in 1991 while growing up on the outskirts of Houston. It proceeds as five cringe-inducing chapters of intimate encounters.

