Toll of police brutality on display at State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display as family members of Black men and women killed in custody sit alongside lawmakers in the House to hear the president’s State of the Union address. Mothers, fathers and loved ones of victims of police violence were invited as guests of the Congressional Black Caucus and the first lady to the speech Tuesday night to put pressure on Washington to address the issue of policing. The parents of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis, Tennessee, man who died after police beat him, are among those in attendance.

