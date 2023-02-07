UK private school headteacher found dead with husband, child

LONDON (AP) — British police have opened a homicide investigation after the headteacher of an elite private school was found dead along with her husband and 7-year-old daughter. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie in the early hours of Sunday at their home in the grounds of Epsom College, about 16 miles or 26 kilometers southwest of London. Surrey Police said officers found a gun at the scene and that the firearm was licensed and registered to George Pattison. The police force did not confirm the causes of death, saying that will not come until post-mortem examinations are completed. There was no one else involved and no wider threat to the community, police added.

