EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report

LONDON (AP) — Twitter has failed to provide a full report to the European Union on its efforts to combat online disinformation, drawing a rebuke from top officials of the 27-nation bloc. The company signed up to the EU’s voluntary 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation last year — before billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the social media platform. Under the code, online platforms including Google, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta agreed to commit to measures aimed at reducing disinformation. They filed their first “baseline” reports last month showing how they’re living up to their promises. All who signed up to the code submitted complete reports except Twitter. Twitter didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment Thursday.

