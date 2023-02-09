Favre sues Mississippi auditor over welfare scandal comments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has filed lawsuits accusing the Mississippi state auditor and two sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation. The suits were filed Thursday in Mississippi. Favre is not facing criminal charges the Mississippi welfare scandal, but he is among more than three dozen people or businesses the state is suing to try to recover misspent money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Fletcher Freeman, a spokesman for the auditor, says White has told the truth about the welfare case.

