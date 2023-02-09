Malaysian PM vows to help Thailand solve southern violence

Bangkok (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says his government is committed to helping Thailand solve a Muslim insurgency in its far south but does not condone the use of violence to end the conflict. Anwar spoke after meeting with his Thai counterpart, Prayuth Chan-ocha, in his first visit to Thailand since taking office last November. About 7,000 civilians, soldiers, government workers and rebels have died since a Muslim separatist insurgency flared in 2004 in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the Buddhist-majority country. Anwar said peace is paramount and his government will not condone any sort of violence to resolve any conflict.

