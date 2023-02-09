Mexico: Ex-security chief stole $745 million from contracts

Mexican authorities say former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna embezzled about $745 million from government technology contracts. García Luna is on trial in New York, accused of accepting millions of dollars to let the Sinaloa cartel traffic tons of cocaine to the U.S. Officials gave details Thursday on properties the Mexican government is seeking to recover in a lawsuit filed in Florida against Garcia Luna and his alleged associates. The former top security official from 2006 to 2012 allegedly channeled money from prison security contracts to offshore accounts in Barbados, then sent it to Miami to buy fancy condos and vintage cars.

