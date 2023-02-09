Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department

MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla, secured a conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm toured Redwood’s facility in Nevada with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday.

By MATTHEW DALY and GABE STERN Associated Press

