Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department
By MATTHEW DALY and GABE STERN
Associated Press
MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla, secured a conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm toured Redwood’s facility in Nevada with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday.