1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Before Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, the officer was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at the Shelby County jail. The 2015 incident was so disturbing, 34 other inmates signed a letter to the corrections director. The warning from dozens of inmates is the clearest indication yet that one of the officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an incident in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer.

By TRAVIS LOLLER and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

