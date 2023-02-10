Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Poland later this month to rally allies a year after Russia’s assault on Ukraine. The White House announced the trip Friday. The visit, scheduled for Feb. 20-22, comes as signs point to waning support for maintaining tens of billions of dollars worth of military and economic assistance for Ukraine in the protracted war. Russia is believed to be planning a renewed offensive in conjunction with the Feb. 24 anniversary, and has stepped up its long-range strikes on Ukraine’s military and civilian infrastructure in recent weeks.

