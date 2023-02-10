Boy, 16, charged in fatal shootings near Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded. Chicago police said on Friday that the suspect was arrested Thursday and has a bond court hearing Saturday. His name was not released. He is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He also faces charges as a juvenile. The shooting occurred Dec. 16 near Benito Juarez High School as classes were being dismissed. Two boys, ages 15 and 14, were pronounced dead at a hospital. Another boy and a girl, both 15, were wounded.

