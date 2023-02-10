Judge could bar comments to press after California shooting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A judge could bar attorneys from talking to the press about the criminal case of a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms last month. A San Mateo County judge on Friday granted a request from defense attorneys to restrict remote access to court records and is considering imposing a gag order on attorneys. That’s according to the Bay Area News Group. Chunli Zhao is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He has not yet entered a plea in the case but has admitted to the shootings during a jailhouse media interview.

