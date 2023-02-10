NY Fashion Week: Rodarte stuns with dark, gothic glamour

NEW YORK (AP) — Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamour and opulence to New York Fashion Week with a shimmering show that transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist. Friday’s grandiose show was held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank. Rodarte’s sister-duo designers drew on “balletcore,” sending the style trend down a darker path. Celebrities such as Lana Condor, Brie Larson, Quinta Brunson, Maddie Ziegler and Rachel Zoe were in attendance Friday afternoon, as was Anna Wintour in sunglasses. A weighted and structured golden tinsel dress that trailed about 20 feet behind its model closed out the wistful and folkloric show.

