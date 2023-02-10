San Francisco’s DA drops charges against former officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she plans to drop manslaughter charges against a former police officer who killed a carjacking suspect. She says the charges were politically motivated. Christopher Samayoa became the first officer to ever be charged for an on-duty killing in San Francisco. Samayoa was on his fourth day on the job when in 2017 he fatally shot Keita O’Neil during a police chase. Chesa Boudin, Jenkins’ predecessor, charged Samayoa with manslaughter and other charges after he took office in 2020, calling his decision “historic.” Jenkins says that an investigation into Boudin’s handling of the case revealed “internal conflicts,”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.