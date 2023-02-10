Texas state police won’t punish more officers over Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state police say no more of its officers will face discipline over the response to the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. More than 90 Texas Department of Safety officers were on the scene of the May shooting, more than any other law enforcement agency. Seven DPS officers were placed under internal review over the hesitant police response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. DPS spokesman Travis Considine confirmed Friday that four of the seven were cleared of wrongdoing. One of the seven resigned before the review was finished to take a job as a campus police officer in Uvalde. She was quickly fired after outraged parents found out about her hiring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.