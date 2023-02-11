Fundraisers for Syria, Turkey earthquake try to deliver aid
By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Humanitarian groups working in southern Turkey and northern Syria warn that Monday’s earthquake will have a “long tail.” That means a wide range of needs will require donations for months, or even years, after the rescue and recovery missions end. Among the worst in recent history, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 23,200 in the region and left tens of thousands more homeless, with thousands taking refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centers. The first shipment of earthquake-related aid crossed from Turkey into northwest Syria on Friday.