Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales says a rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that data on vintagent.com shows that the Strap Tank Harley-Davidson sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas. The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps. The bike is believed to be one of only 12 such models in the world. A 1907 Strap Tank sold for $715,000 after fees but it was never restored.

