New Mexico State players interviewed about alleged hazing

The chancellor at New Mexico State says players on the basketball team were interviewed by school personnel about an alleged hazing incident that led to the suspension of the program. In a letter to the school community, chancellor Dan Arvizu said he was heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations. Arvizu said the team, which arrived back in Las Cruces after their game at California Baptist was canceled, would remain under suspension until further notice. His letter came out a few hours after two players, Shahar Lazar and Kent Olewiler, announced on social media that they were leaving the team.

