Houston-area shelter-in-place lifted after ammonia leak
KATY, Texas (AP) — Officials on Sunday afternoon lifted a shelter-in-place advisory that had been issued in suburban Houston because of a leak of ammonia gas from a refrigeration line at a warehouse. Officials said at a news conference that while air monitoring will continue, there wasn’t currently a health risk. No injuries were reported. A fire official said that emergency responders were called to the 99 Cents Only Store distribution center in Katy just before 9 p.m. Saturday because of a leak of anhydrous ammonia, or ammonia gas, from an overhead refrigeration line.