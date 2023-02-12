Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Roman Catholic Bishop Roland Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison in the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents. Álvarez was sentenced Friday after refusing to get on a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners, all opponents of President Daniel Ortega. In addition to his prison term, Álvarez was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship. The pontiff told the faithful that he was “saddened, not a little” at the news, expressing both his love and concern for Álvarez. He called on the faithful to pray for the politicians responsible “to open their hearts.”

