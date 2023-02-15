South Korea defense report revives ‘enemy’ label for North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has called North Korea “our enemy” in its biennial defense document, reviving the label for its rival for the first time in six years. The defense white paper published Thursday says North Korea’s nuclear programs and provocations are serious threats to security. North Korea had record run of missile tests last year. Descriptions of North Korea in South Korea’s defense documents reflect rocky ties between the Koreas. Past South Korean documents called North Korea its “main enemy,” “present enemy” or “enemy” in times of animosity with the North. They avoided such references when relations were improved.

