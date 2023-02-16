5 held for alleged violent bid to overthrow Serbian leader

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s police say they have arrested five people on suspicion of calling for the violent overthrow of the Balkan country’s president and the possession of arms. The arrested men, some with alleged links to Russia’s private army Wagner Group, took part in a protest on Wednesday evening of far-right, pro-Russian groups who demanded that Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic rejects a Western plan on normalizing ties with Serbia’s breakaway Kosovo province. The protesters gathered in front of the presidency building in downtown Belgrade carrying banners that read “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia,” “No surrender,” and “Betrayal of Kosovo is betrayal of Russia!”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.