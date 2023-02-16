Albanian opposition disrupts parliament, supporters rally

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition supporters have protested anew outside the country’s Parliament as lawmakers demanding the government’s resignation for alleged corruption tried to disrupt the house’s session, blowing whistles and crowding the podium. In their third protest in a week hundreds of people — including a man who arrived on horseback from a northern area — gathered outside Parliament’s main entrance Thursday and some threw smoke bombs at police guarding the building. But the turnout and intensity of the crowd was smaller than during a similar protest on Monday. The opposition accuses Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Cabinet of corruption, links to organized crime and poor economic policies.

