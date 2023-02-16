Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
By JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is undergoing a medical checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It’s a routine event that is being keenly watched as the oldest president in U.S. history plans for an expected reelection campaign. The 80-year-old president last received a standard medical exam in November 2021. After that five-hour-plus visit, Biden’s doctor reported the president was “healthy” and “vigorous,” and deemed him “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.” Many people, including Democrats, have expressed reservations about Biden seeking a second term in 2024.