Family of Ohio man shot by police while in bed sues officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nearly six months after a Black man was fatally shot by a white officer while lying in bed, his family has sued the officer that shot him and four others in the Columbus Police Department. The family of Donovan Lewis calls his killing senseless and completely preventable. The lawsuit, announced Thursday, accuses longtime police officer Ricky Anderson of wrongful death. Police bodycam footage shows he was fatally shot in the abdomen by an officer less than a second after police opened his bedroom door last August. The footage shows he was holding a vape pen and no weapon.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

