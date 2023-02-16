Figure in NJ murder mystery sentenced for Conn. robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An admitted hit man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing two Connecticut banks in 2014. Bomani Africa appeared before a federal judge in New Haven on Thursday. He also is set to be sentenced next week in a stunning New Jersey contract killing. The 62-year-old and two other men pleaded guilty last year for the 2014 killing of political consultant Michael Galdieri in Jersey City. Prosecutors have said almost nothing about the motive for that slaying. That silence has prompted waves of speculation about whether the killing had something to do with a yet-undisclosed political scandal.

