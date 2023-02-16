Japan aborts launch of 1st H3 rocket carrying defense censor

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency has aborted the launch of the first of its new flagship series H3 rockets, which was carrying an observation satellite also fitted with an experimental infrared sensor that could detect missile launches. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency livestream and TV footage showed white smoke billowing from its main engine. But a pair of auxiliary rockets didn’t ignite, according to an announcement at the launch site. The agency is investigating the cause of the problem and no further details were immediately known. The H3 rocket was developed with $1.5 billion as a successor to the H-2A rocket.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.