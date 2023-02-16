Man with torture wounds on his chest stirs anger in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Rights activists and others are urging Ugandan authorities to restrain security agents accused of torture after a man who had been missing resurfaced with wounds on his chest. Eric Mwesigwa says he was tortured while in the custody of security personnel, allegations a military spokesman dismissed in a statement asserting that the man “was not in the hands of any security agency.” That statement angered some who saw it as a sign of impunity amid persistent allegations of torture in this East African country. The new torture allegations come amid controversy over the Ugandan government’s refusal to renew the local mandate of the United Nations rights office.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.