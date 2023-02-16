Memphis DA agrees to review info in man’s killing by officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Memphis has agreed to review additional information about the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Black man during an attempted arrest by a white police officer. The man’s family asked for the case to be reopened. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy met with the father of Darrius Stewart and the father’s lawyer. They are seeking to have the case presented to a grand jury for the second time for consideration of charges against former Memphis officer Connor Schilling. Authorities say Schilling shot Stewart in a struggle during an attempted arrest in July 2015.

