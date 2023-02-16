Mexico sets up express lane for Cuban migrants’ relatives

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced it will set up an expedited visa application process for Cubans who already have relatives in Mexico. The Foreign Relations Department said Wednesday the special visa appointments will be handled at the Mexican consulate in Havana. Economic and political problems in Cuba have caused an exodus from the island, and many Cubans cross into Mexico seeking to reach the U.S. border. Of the 40,000 Cubans who entered Mexico in 2020, 5,000 were returned to the island and 20,000 were given some form of residency or humanitarian visa in Mexico. It was not clear what happened to the remainder, though many enter the United States. U.S. authorities have a hard time returning Cubans to the island.

