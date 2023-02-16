Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean, a pro-Western former defense and security adviser to the president will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the small country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine. Recean, a 48-year-old economist who served as President Maia Sandu’s defense and security adviser, was appointed last week by Sandu after the unexpected resignation of Natalia Gavrilita from the premiership. Moldova’s ruling pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity which holds a majority in the country’s legislature and is widely expected to support Recean’s proposal.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and CRISTIAN JARDAN Associated Press

