ND advances bills to remove sexual content from libraries

Efforts to prohibit public libraries from displaying sexual content passed the Senate and House floors in North Dakota on Thursday. Supporters said the bills would reduce children’s exposure to pornography, while opponents said it would limit children’s access to scientific and educational content on the human body. The Senate bill would criminally charge people for displaying content on sexual activity in libraries and schools. The House bill would not charge people, but would require libraries to develop a policy for keeping sexual materials out. Both bills must still pass through the opposite chamber and get signed by the governor to become law.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

