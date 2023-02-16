S. Korea, US to hold simulated drill on North use of nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and United States militaries will hold a tabletop exercise at the Pentagon next week to hone their joint response to a potential use of nuclear weapons by North Korea. The one-day computer simulation set for Wednesday comes as the two countries push to strengthen their 70-year alliance in the face of North Korea’s increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday that the exercise is meant to focus on measures against North Korean nuclear threats and discuss how to boost America’s ability to use its full capabilities, including nuclear, to deter attacks on its allies.

