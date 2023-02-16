South Korean defense minister denies Vietnam War massacres

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top military official insists the country’s soldiers didn’t commit any massacres during the Vietnam War and has indicated the government will appeal a ruling that ordered compensation for a Vietnamese woman who lost several relatives to a shooting rampage blamed on South Korean marines in 1968. When asked about last week’s ruling by the Seoul Central District Court, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup told a parliamentary committee that his ministry is certain there were “absolutely no massacres committed by our troops” during the Vietnam War.

