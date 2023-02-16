Sturgeon’s exit leaves Scottish independence path unclear

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s independence movement needs a new leader — and a new plan. The resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves the decades-long campaign by Scottish nationalists to secede from the United Kingdom at an impasse. Sturgeon announced her resignation on Wednesday after eight years in office, saying she knew “in my head and in my heart” it was time to leave. There is no clear favorite to succeed her as leader of the Scottish National Party, and none of the contenders has her high profile or political skills. A party conference on an independence strategy scheduled for next month may now be postponed. The Times of London said Thursday that Sturgeon’s departure was a “generational setback” to the independence cause.

