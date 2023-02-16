2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes. The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks. The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood. Both men survived. Additional details about the person’s arrest on Thursday were not immediately available. The shootings happened on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

