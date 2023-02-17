2nd shooting this year at largest Indiana mall wounds 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a person has been shot at an Indianapolis shopping mall in the second shooting there this year. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted Friday that “Officers used a tourniquet on the victim for first aid.” Authorities say the suspect is no longer at the mall. The person who was shot has been taken to a hospital. The mall will remain closed throughout the evening. The mall is on the northeast side of Indianapolis, and according to its website is the largest mall in Indiana. On Jan. 3, a 16-year-old boy died and a man was hospitalized after a shooting in a parking lot outside the mall.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.