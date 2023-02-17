3 NYC firefighters critically hurt in wind-swept house fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Three New York City firefighters were seriously injured Friday amid wind-swept flames tore through a Staten Island duplex. Firefighters rescued a lieutenant from the second floor after he transmitted a mayday signal while searching for occupants in one of the homes, in the borough’s Arden Heights neighborhood. A nozzle man involved in the rescue was hit in the head by falling plaster, dislodging his mask and forcing him to breathe in heavy smoke. Another firefighter jumped from a second-floor balcony after getting trapped by fire. Nineteen other firefighters sustained minor injuries, Kavanagh said. No one else was hurt.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.