DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has searched the office of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Washington advocacy group as part of its investigation into the discovery of sensitive documents at the homes and offices of current and former top U.S. officials. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley says no additional documents with classified markings were discovered during a “thorough and unrestricted search” that took place for several hours Friday at the office of Advancing American Freedom. That’s a nonprofit group launched by Pence in 2021. O’Malley says one binder “with approximately three previously redacted documents” was taken.

By JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

