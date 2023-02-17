Mexico finds half-ton of meth, biggest seizure of year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says it has seized almost 1,400 liters of liquid methamphetamines and nearly a half-ton of solid crystal meth. The army said Friday it was the biggest meth seizure of the year. Troops found the drugs Thursday at a half-finished house in the town of Angostura, in the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. Three suspects fled the scene and there were no arrests. The raid came two days after soldiers seized more than a half million fentanyl pills in another raid in Sinaloa on what the army called the largest synthetic drug lab found to date.

